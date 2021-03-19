Allstate Corp Has $1.73 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $43.05. 2,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,112. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

