Allstate Corp Has $1.86 Million Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RealPage by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

RP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.