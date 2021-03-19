Allstate Corp Has $1.89 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $33,000.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $3,901,405. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

NYSE BJ traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. 17,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

