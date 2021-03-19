Allstate Corp Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Allstate Corp cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. 27,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,483. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.