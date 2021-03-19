Allstate Corp Has $2.23 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $143.11. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

