Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,572. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

