Allstate Corp Purchases 143 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $961,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $8.78 on Friday, reaching $714.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $713.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.28 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.