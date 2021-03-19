Allstate Corp Purchases 42,863 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 162.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 90,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,002,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072,652. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

