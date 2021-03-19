Allstate Corp Purchases 6,495 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

