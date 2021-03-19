Allstate Corp Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded down $66.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,280.81. 10,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,225.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,013.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.