Allstate Corp Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.18. 120,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.04, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

