Allstate Corp Reduces Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. 6,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

