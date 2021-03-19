Allstate Corp Reduces Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

NYSE:KWR traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.30. 473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.45 and its 200-day moving average is $237.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 680.32 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

