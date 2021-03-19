Allstate Corp Reduces Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE:RLI traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.76. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.