Allstate Corp Reduces Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.22. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

