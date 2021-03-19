Allstate Corp Sells 1,090 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Woodward by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Woodward by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Woodward by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

