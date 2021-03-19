Allstate Corp Sells 13,202 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,664,000 after buying an additional 1,964,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.71. 386,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

