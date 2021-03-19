Allstate Corp Sells 19,564 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. 198,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

