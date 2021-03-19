Allstate Corp Sells 2,133 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 82,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

