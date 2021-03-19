Allstate Corp Sells 2,892 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allstate Corp lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

O traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

