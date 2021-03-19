Allstate Corp Sells 4,235 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.42. 7,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,728 shares of company stock worth $7,162,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

