Allstate Corp Sells 506 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.19. 7,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,779. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $353.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

