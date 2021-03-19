Allstate Corp Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 61.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 47.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.05. 9,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

