Alpaca Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $5.98 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 33% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00450983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00140798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.79 or 0.00674680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars.

