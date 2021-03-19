Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $1.78

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $445.96 million and $48.92 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.00454176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00065496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00657060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

