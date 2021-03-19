Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,048.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,050.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,767.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.