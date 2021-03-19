Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,045.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,050.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,767.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

