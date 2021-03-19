Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 9.1% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,042.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,050.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,767.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

