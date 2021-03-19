Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,033.50. 54,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,039.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,760.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

