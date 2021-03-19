Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALTG opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

