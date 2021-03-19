Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $390.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

