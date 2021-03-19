Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG opened at $11.71 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.