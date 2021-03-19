Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787,359 shares of the software’s stock after selling 50,197 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.43% of Altair Engineering worth $103,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $35,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

ALTR stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

