Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.49 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $10.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 231.8% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Altice USA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,489,000 after buying an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.