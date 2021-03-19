Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

NYSE MO opened at $50.57 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

