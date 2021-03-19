Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $12.32. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 334,358 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.72.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.