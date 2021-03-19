Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $12.32. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 334,358 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.