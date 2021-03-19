Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.58. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 6,660 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.