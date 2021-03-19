Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.58. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 6,660 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.