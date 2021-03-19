Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,818 shares of company stock valued at $82,297,162 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

