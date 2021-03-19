Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,784,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

PPD stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 247.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846 in the last 90 days.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

