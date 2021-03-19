Amalgamated Bank Has $1.45 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 940,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 467,500 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

