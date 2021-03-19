Amalgamated Bank Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.39. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.