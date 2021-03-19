Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Insider Keith Mestrich Sells 6,920 Shares

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. 179,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,916. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $544.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

