Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Gemsstock Limited

Gemsstock Limited decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Gemsstock Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gemsstock Limited’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,186.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,812.00 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

