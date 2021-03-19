Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,186.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,184.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

