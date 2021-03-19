Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $170,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3,184.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,812.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

