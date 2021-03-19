Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 9,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,862,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3,184.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,812.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

