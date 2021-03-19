Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 290.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.97% of Ambarella worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,212,846. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

