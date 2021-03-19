Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.09% of Amdocs worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,587. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

