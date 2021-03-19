AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De Sells 100 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UHAL stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $608.42. 2,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,739. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $621.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AMERCO by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $5,729,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $35,882,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

