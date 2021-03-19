AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $657.86

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $657.86 and last traded at $606.03, with a volume of 127003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $601.99.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $538.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.64.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.